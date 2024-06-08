Saturday, June 08, 2024
ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan in 3 cases
Agencies
June 08, 2024
LAHORE   -    An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in three cases related to the May 9 violence until June 12. The court directed jail authorities to ensure the attendance of the PTI founder through a video link at the next hearing, besides seeking the record of cases. ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI founder in cases of attacks on Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and the torching of Shadman Police station.

On August 11, 2023, an ATC dismissed the pre-arrest bails of the PTI founder in seven cases over his non-appearance, as he was jailed after conviction in the Toshakhana case. However, the Lahore High Court set aside the decision of the ATC and restored his bail petitions, while allowing a petition by the PTI founder. A few months ago, another ATC confirmed the interim bail of the PTI founder in four cases pertaining to an attack on police outside Zaman Park, the murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz office in Model Town, and a container at Kalma Chowk.

Agencies

