Bushra Bibi moves IHC against Nikkah case verdict

Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Saturday moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the conviction in Nikkah case where they were sentenced to seven years in jail and Rs500,000 fines each on the couple.

As per details, the petition, filed by Barrister Salman Safdar, urged the court to suspend the sentence and release on bail.

stated in her plea that she was being politically victimized and requested the court to grant early relief. The petition also requests the court to hear the pleas seeking suspension of the sentence.

On June 3, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) transferred PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Nikkah Case to another court.

The case was transferred to the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka.

Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court requesting the transfer of the case after Khawar Manika had objected to Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

After the approval of the transfer plea, Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka will now hear the appeals against the sentence in the Nikkah case.

During the last hearing on May 29, Khawar Maneka’s counsel requested Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand to transfer the case to another judge as Maneka “don’t want the case verdict from you.”

Later the Session Judge Shahrukh Arjumand wrote a letter to the High Court regarding the ongoing Nikkah case of Imran Khan and .

In the letter, the judge stated that Khawar Manika expressed no confidence against him in the court during the hearing.

He stated the complainant’s lawyer has always tried to delay the proceedings by making excuses. The judge believes that it is not appropriate to raise specific objections against the presiding officer.

He requested the High Court that these appeals be transferred to any other court that holds the authority to hear this case and a timeframe could also be set for the disposal of these appeals.

Imran Khan – marriage

The former prime minister married in February 2018 in Lahore.

The ceremony was attended by only close relatives, including the bride’s mother, and friends. PTI founder’s sisters, however, were not in attendance.

Mufti Saeed had performed the nikkah in the presence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Awn Chaudhary and former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari who appeared as witnesses.

Last year, Khawar Maneka — Bibi’s former husband, who had approached the court — had claimed that the marriage was illegal and against the laws of Sharia.

Imran Khan and were originally accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce. Additionally, Maneka has accused them of fornication.