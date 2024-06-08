CDA to start first 2 routes of Islamabad Bus Service

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority has all set to start the operation of electric buses on first two routes from next week. A total of 169 buses are planned to be operationalised in capital city under Islamabad Bus Service Project but only 30 buses have reached so far.

Therefore, it has been decided that initially, these 30 electric buses will be operated on two routes. First route will start from NUST, Orange Line Depot, G-11 to PIMS Hospital. The first route will consist of 13 stops and a bus will reach the stop every ten minutes. The second route will start from PIMS and end at Bari Imam. This service can be used from 6AM to 10PM.

The Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the charging point set up for electric buses at the Jinnah Convention Center on Friday morning. Officers of relevant formations CDA accompanied the Chairman during his visit.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa inspected the modern electric buses ordered and drove the bus himself to conducted a test drive. Later, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also visited the bus depot being constructed at H-9. Chairman CDA while giving instructions said that the construction of H-9 Bus Depot should be completed by June 30, 2024 in any case.

He directed to complete construction of bus depot before arival 70 electric buses in the next phase. He directed that the bus depot should be made fully operational by June 30, 2024. Chairman CDA directed that a procedure should also be devised to give subsidy to the deserving peoples including disabled persons, students and others. Meanwhile, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also chaired a meeting regarding the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha. This meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, officers of CDA, ICT and Islamabad police.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that Deputy Commissioner Islamabad will supervise the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha. He said that a control room will be established in Islamabad Safe City to monitor the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, which will work under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and DIG Operations Islamabad Police. He further said that CDA officers as well as Assistant Commissioners will also supervise the cleaning operation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA directed the Islamabad Police to make special security arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He directed that security arrangements should also be ensured at public places, markets, worship places and important buildings. Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA further directed that free biodegradable bags will also be distributed to the citizens on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Muhammad Ali Randhawa while giving instructions said that the number of biodegradable bags should be increased.

He further directed that additional staff should be deployed to maintain the cleanliness of the city. Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA further said that a complaint management system should be made in the city to listen the complaints of people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He further directed that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, awareness banners should be displayed throughout the city to maintain cleanliness and special awareness should be provided to the citizens about maintaining cleanliness.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA directed that action should be taken against those who sell animals outside the established cattle markets. In this regard, Assistant Commissioners, Director DMA and DG Enforcement should take action against those selling animals outside the allotted cattle markets. He further directed that it should be ensured that the animals brought to the cattle markets have been vaccinated.