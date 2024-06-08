Chaman’s Cry

The Durand Line, a contentious boundary drawn in 1893, continues to be a source of discord between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This 2,640-kilometer border, named after British diplomat Sir Mortimer Durand, was established through an agreement with Afghan Amir Abdur Rahman Khan to demarcate British India’s frontier. Apparently, the Durand Line was drawn over a hundred years ago by the British to protect their interests from Russia. It cut through Pashtun tribal areas, dividing families and communities. Afghanistan still doesn’t accept this border as real, while Pakistan does. This disagreement makes things tense between the two countries, causing hostile feelings and making it hard for them to work together.

The connection between Pakistan and Afghanistan is complicated, with a mix of old problems, shared needs, and changing politics. Even though they have a lot in common culturally and economically, they often don’t get along. Problems with borders and worries about safety and security make things difficult between them. Trade, however, offers a beacon of hope. Pakistan is a significant trading partner for Afghanistan, providing a crucial gateway to global markets through the Karachi and Gwadar ports. The Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) has been instrumental in facilitating trade, yet it faces implementation challenges that hinder its full potential. The Durand Line has always had serious security problems that affect areas far beyond it. This boundary has seen ongoing problems like attacks, militant activities, and illegal smuggling. The border’s easy-to-cross, porous nature lets extremist groups like the Taliban and ISIS infiltrate Pakistan, using the rough landscape for hiding and planning attacks.

The post-9/11 era saw a marked escalation in border tensions, with the US-led NATO forces operating in Afghanistan often clashing with militants, who they alleged were seeking refuge in Pakistan’s tribal areas. Pakistan’s military campaigns, particularly in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), aimed to root out these sanctuaries but also led to significant displacement and humanitarian crises. Additionally, the mistrust between Kabul and Islamabad exacerbated the situation, as both sides frequently accused each other of harboring hostile elements. The protests in Chaman, the longest ever in Pakistan, which have been going on since October 2023, show how hard life is for the people who live and work there. Chaman has been a busy place where goods have been traded between Pakistan and Afghanistan for a long time. It helps lots of families on both sides make a living. But now, strict rules at the border and the border closings have made things very hard for the people living on both sides of the border.

Local traders and laborers, who once enjoyed a steady flow of goods and income, now face severe economic hardship. The delays and extra checks have not only slowed the supply chain but have also driven up the costs of essential goods, exacerbating poverty and food insecurity. Many laborers, whose daily wages depend on the movement of goods, find themselves struggling to make ends meet. Their frustration boils over into protests as protesters attacked government buildings and disrupted communication systems, turning the town into a chaotic battleground. Law enforcement agencies responded with tear gas and rubber bullets, injuring 40 people, including 17 security officials, escalating the situation even more. These protests are a cry for help from a community that feels abandoned and unheard. The people of Chaman are in a tough cycle, where security concerns overshadow their basic economic needs.

The protests occurring at the Chaman border crossing are more than just local problems. They have big effects on trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and on how the two countries get along. Chaman is important for trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan, but recent problems are making the relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan worse. Afghanistan sees Pakistan’s strict border rules as making things even harder, and it’s making people in Afghanistan angry at Pakistan. It is indeed understandable that Pakistan prioritizes its security concerns, particularly given its tumultuous history of grappling with various security challenges. But it is also important for the government to think about the people who live and work in Chaman. They are the ones most affected by the rules about crossing the border. While needing a passport to cross the border makes sense for safety, it is also important to understand how it affects people in Chaman. The people of Chaman have already endured the painful result of historical divisions, the creation of the Durand Line, which tore apart families and communities. The citizens have started accepting the Durand. Line as a reality, but the border crossing rules have significantly altered their daily lives. Their concerns need to be addressed through diplomacy and collaboration to find a solution that balances security and economic prosperity.

Moving forward, it is essential to adopt a multi-faceted approach to address the challenges at the Durand Line. Strengthening border security measures, investing in infrastructure, and enhancing trade facilitation can foster a more stable and prosperous region. Additionally, engaging in constructive dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan is vital to rebuilding trust and addressing the root causes of their longstanding disputes. This will not only improve the lives of those residing in the border regions but also contribute to regional stability and cooperation.

Sadia Zahra

The writer is a Researcher Fellow at Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) from Quetta. She can be contacted Sadiaalianjum

@gmail.com