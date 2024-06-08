Cherry export to China started

KARACHI - The first consignment of cherries was dispatched to China on 5th June through refereed container. The success in export of fresh cherries from Pakistan is the fruit of the Phyto sanitary Agreement signed between China and Pakistan in 2022, wherein China had granted market access to Pakistan for export of fresh cherries. Immediately after the signing of protocol, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Department of Plant Protection (DPP) assisted eligible orchard owners in registering with General Administration of Chinese Customs (GACC). Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) also conducted cherry product development activities aimed to educate farmers on the adoption of sound agricultural practices that can significantly increase production and fruit size, especially for renowned varieties like black and French cherries.

With these efforts more than 100 cherry orchards, a cold store and packing house at Rahim Abad are registered with GACC. The approval of the cherry orchards and the processing facility led to the expedition vis-a-vis export of fresh cherries to China. National Logistic Cell (NLC) has provided required refereed containers. It is pertinent to mention that logistic cost of cherry export is met through Export Development Fund (EDF). Approximately 5,000 metric tonnes of cherries are produced in GB per season. Mostly cherries are sold in local markets at low prices. The protocol with China has provided opportunity to the growers to meet the demand in the Chinese market. China imports the majority of its cherries from Chile, with an annual demand of around 350,000 metric tonnes. Close proximity and growing demand for the fruit in Chinese market are major competitive advantage to GB growers. Pakistan Horticulture and Development Export Company has chalked out plan with the assistance of GB extension department for enhancing production of varieties demanded by Chinese consumers. In this regard, more number of cherry orchards are assisted to improve farming practices. It is also planned to establish processing and packaging facility at major hubs in GB region.

Zubair Motiwala, chief executive TDAP, has lauded this effort and said that the growers will be a major beneficiary of the cherries export. He said that TDAP and PHDEC are trying their level best to get most benefit of Chinese 1.2 billion people market. He also said that protocol on cherries was signed in November 2022, and within one year period we have not only got registered more than 100 cherry orchards with GACC, but also PHDEC has built capacity of growers. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO PHDEC, has appreciated the support of National Logistic Cell (NLC), Department of Plant Protection (DPP) and other stakeholders. He said that with the production of required varieties of cherries, we can get good benefits of $3 billion dollar cherry import market of China.