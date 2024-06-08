China for youth technical uplift

As CPEC enters into second phase being electrified by ongoing PM Shahbaz Sharif’s China visit, upturn in youth capacity building, international recognition and localization is going full steam ahead. Credit goes to holistic technical and vocational programs launched by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Pakistan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the owner of Sahiwal Power Plant.

Upward trajectory for professional grooming of young generation of Pakistan came to fore when two Pakistani engineers, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiwal Power Plant in Qadirabad, won prize in the "Huaneng Craftsman Cup 2024" event held in China. The competition, organized by Huaneng Group Co. Ltd, was participated by more than 80 participants from different parts of the world. Their participation and win are a testament to the decade-long collaboration between China and Pakistan, which has paved the way for Pakistani engineers to compete alongside their Chinese counterparts.

This achievement underscores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations. This initiative not only promotes localization management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between China and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of mutual growth and development.

Success stories made tangible strides after latest batch of students from Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College successfully completed their one month long vocational training programs. These programs have equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding. Another stunning feature of the programs are that all enrolled students are being provided hands-on professional training free of cost. It might be new blessing for cash-strapped and down-trodden section of society.

As one of the major Ipps in China to participate in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China Huaneng Group conscientiously implement the development concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping: “Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.” This aligns with the “Belt and Road” principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. The completion of Sahiwal Power Plant in 2017 has significantly promoted Pakistan's economy, addressing more than a quarter of the country’s power shortage and meeting the power demands of around 20 million people.

When Sahiwal Power Plant was completed and put into operation in June 2017, Pakistan faced a shortage of skilled professionals in the power sector. Additionally, there was a significant deficit in personnel capable of managing this highly efficient and clean coal-fired power plant, which boasted the largest single-unit capacity, the most advanced technology, superior environmental indicators, the fastest construction speed, and the earliest commercial operation of any coal-fired power plant in Pakistan.

To ensure a stable and reliable power supply for Pakistan, the company transferred over 320 production management experts from China to Pakistan to assist in operating the power plant. Furthermore, in 2019, the company invested in establishing Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College (HPVTC). This institution offers free training in the Chinese language, welding, electrical technician skills, and thermal power plant simulator operations to local youth in Pakistan. Since its inception, HPVTC has successfully trained thousands local young professionals.

On January 26, 2024, a significant gathering took place in the multi-functional hall of Sahiwal Power Plant, bringing together Chinese and Pakistani employees. Wang Xuecheng, Deputy Chief Engineer, and Shahid Rasool, a Pakistani employee, delivered insightful lectures on "Bucket Turning Bearing Replacement" and "Protection Relays at Sahiwal Power Plant," respectively. Additionally, a "Weekend Lecture" is held every weekend at the Plant, fostering a culture of continuous learning and knowledge exchange among employees from both countries.

Since the project's inception, the company have been dedicated to nurturing Pakistani employees by emphasizing localization. Nearly 200 Pakistani employees have undergone professional technical training programs in China. Through various training initiatives such as ‘Weekend Lecture,’ ‘Master Lead Apprentices,’ ‘Simulator Training,’ ‘Training on Post,’ and the ‘Craftsman Cup Competition,’ Pakistani employees are systematically developed. This effort aims to transfer technical knowledge gradually, fostering their rapid development and growth. Consequently, a team of high-tech talents with an international perspective and expertise in power plant management has been cultivated for Pakistan.

Significant strides in local employment have been achieved at Sahiwal Power Plant. Currently, six Pakistani employees hold positions as department managers, while eleven serve in production roles as shift leaders and team leaders. Additionally, two employees have been recognized with the prestigious title of "Outstanding Employees of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project." Notably, all positions in centralized control operations and auxiliary control operations are presently occupied by Pakistani employees.

In a similar vein, over 20 high-caliber professionals from Sahiwal Power Plant have been recruited by related institutions of Power sector. The number of Pakistani employees within the power plant has surpassed 60% of the total workforce. As the localization process advances, the proportion of Pakistani employees is expected to steadily rise continually.

Gao Guangxin, Director of the Operation Department, expressed his pride in witnessing Sahiwal Power Plant's journey from inception to becoming a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He remarked, "Through everyone's joint efforts, the power plant is contributing more to the country. I feel very proud." Gao is responsible for training Pakistani employees in his department. He noted, "I see Pakistani colleagues making rapid progress, with each one taking on important roles now, and I feel very happy."