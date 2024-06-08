China for Youth Technicals Uplift.

As CPEC enters its second phase, the focus on youth capacity building, inter­national recognition, and local­ization is going full steam ahead. Credit goes to the holistic technical and vocational programs launched by Huaneng Shandong Ruyi (Paki­stan) Energy (Private) Limited (HSRE), the own­er of Sahiwal Power Plant.

The upward trajectory for the professional grooming of Paki­stan’s young generation came to the fore when two Pakistani en­gineers, Fahad Ahmed and Sohail Abbas, from the 2x660MW Sahiw­al Power Plant in Qadirabad, won prizes in the “Huaneng Crafts­man Cup 2024” event held in Chi­na. The competition, organized by Huaneng Group Co. Ltd, featured more than 80 participants from different parts of the world. Their participation and victory are a tes­tament to the decade-long collab­oration between China and Paki­stan, which has paved the way for Pakistani engineers to compete alongside their Chinese counter­parts. This achievement under­scores the technical abilities of Pakistani engineers and strength­ens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two na­tions. This initiative not only pro­motes localization management but also exemplifies the fruitful collaboration between China and Pakistan, fostering a spirit of mu­tual growth and development.

Success stories made tangi­ble strides after the latest batch of students from Huaneng Paki­stan Vocational & Technical Col­lege successfully completed their one-month-long vocational train­ing programs. These programs have equipped local youth with practical employment skills in areas such as computer applications, electrical technician skills, and welding. An­other stunning feature of the pro­grams is that all enrolled students are being provided hands-on pro­fessional training free of cost. This is a blessing for the cash-strapped and downtrodden sections of society.

As one of the major IPPs in China participating in the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China Huaneng Group conscientiously imple­ments the development concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping: “Building a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind.” This aligns with the “Belt and Road” principle of extensive con­sultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits. The completion of Sahiwal Power Plant in 2017 has significantly promoted Pakistan’s economy, addressing more than a quarter of the country’s power shortage and meeting the power demands of around 20 million peo­ple. When the Sahiwal Power Plant was completed and put into oper­ation in June 2017, Pakistan faced a shortage of skilled profession­als in the power sector. Addition­ally, there was a significant deficit in personnel capable of managing this highly efficient and clean coal-fired power plant, which boasted the largest single-unit capacity, the most advanced technology, supe­rior environmental indicators, the fastest construction speed, and the earliest commercial operation of any coal-fired power plant in Pak­istan. To ensure a stable and reli­able power supply for Pakistan, the company transferred over 320 production management experts from China to Pakistan to assist in operating the power plant. Fur­thermore, in 2019, the company invested in establishing Huaneng Pakistan Vocational & Technical College (HPVTC). This institution offers free training in the Chinese language, welding, electrical tech­nician skills, and thermal power plant simulator operations to lo­cal youth in Pakistan. Since its in­ception, HPVTC has successfully trained thousands of local young professionals.

On January 26, 2024, a signifi­cant gathering took place in the multi-functional hall of Sahiw­al Power Plant, bringing together Chinese and Pakistani employees. Wang Xuecheng, Deputy Chief En­gineer, and Shahid Rasool, a Paki­stani employee, delivered insight­ful lectures on “Bucket Turning Bearing Replacement” and “Pro­tection Relays at Sahiwal Power Plant,” respectively. Additionally, a “Weekend Lecture” is held every weekend at the Plant, fostering a culture of continuous learning and knowledge exchange among employees from both countries.

Since the project’s inception, the company has been dedicat­ed to nurturing Pakistani employ­ees by emphasizing localization. Nearly 200 Pakistani employees have undergone professional tech­nical training programs in China. Through various training initia­tives such as ‘Weekend Lecture,’ ‘Master Lead Apprentices,’ ‘Simula­tor Training,’ ‘Training on Post,’ and the ‘Craftsman Cup Competition,’ Pakistani employees are systemat­ically developed. This effort aims to transfer technical knowledge grad­ually, fostering their rapid devel­opment and growth. Consequent­ly, a team of high-tech talents with an international perspective and expertise in power plant manage­ment has been cultivated for Pak­istan. Significant strides in local employment have been achieved at Sahiwal Power Plant. Current­ly, six Pakistani employees hold positions as department manag­ers, while eleven serve in produc­tion roles as shift leaders and team leaders. Additionally, two employ­ees have been recognized with the prestigious title of “Outstanding Employees of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project.” No­tably, all positions in centralized control operations and auxiliary control operations are presently occupied by Pakistani employees.

In a similar vein, over 20 high-caliber professionals from Sahiw­al Power Plant have been recruit­ed by related institutions in the power sector. The number of Paki­stani employees within the power plant has surpassed 60% of the to­tal workforce. As the localization process advances, the proportion of Pakistani employees is expect­ed to steadily rise continually.

Gao Guangxin, Director of the Op­eration Department, expressed his pride in witnessing Sahiwal Power Plant’s journey from inception to becoming a flagship project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He remarked, “Through everyone’s joint efforts, the power plant is contributing more to the country. I feel very proud.” Gao is responsible for training Pakistani employees in his department. He noted, “I see Pakistani colleagues making rapid progress, with each one taking on important roles now, and I feel very happy.”

Yasir Habib Khan

The writer is the president of Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR). He tweets at @yaseerkhan