China stands ready to work with Pakistan: President Xi

PM Shehbaz, Chinese president develop consensus to up-grade CPEC in second phase n Xi tells Shehbaz China to promote alignment of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan. Islamabad, Beijing sign 23 MoUs for cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture sectors. Shehbaz pledges full support for safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects, institutions in Pakistan. President Xi Jinping hosts banquet, Chinese PM hosts luncheon in honour of PM Shehbaz.

BEIJING/SHAANXI/ISLAMABAD - Pointing out that China and Pakistan are good neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, good friends who share faith and righteousness, good partners who help each other, and good brothers who share weal and woe, Xi said the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership had continuously deepened and enjoyed solid public support with a strong internal driving force and broad prospects for development.”

China stands ready to work with Pakistan to firmly support each other, strengthen cooperation, deepen strategic coordination, accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and make greater contributions to regional peace, stability, development, and prosperity, Xi noted. Xinhua news agency reported that Xi stressed that the key to the ever-strengthening ironclad friendship between China and Pakistan lies in mutual understanding, high trust, and firm support between the two sides. He thanked Pakistan for its long-term and firm support for China on issues related to China’s core interests and major concerns.

China will, as always, firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, and in resolutely combating terrorism, he noted.

Xi said that China is ready to promote the alignment of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Pakistan’s development plans, carry out cooperation in agriculture, mining, and social livelihood in light of local conditions, make the high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) go deeper and be more concrete, and help boost Pakistan’s economic and social development.

It is hoped that Pakistan will continue to create a safe, stable, and predictable business environment and earnestly guarantee the safety of Chinese personnel, projects, and institutions in Pakistan, Xi said.

China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Pakistan in the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and other multilateral mechanisms, jointly promote an equal and orderly world multipolarization and an economic globalization that is inclusive and benefits all, focus on the development agenda, address security challenges, improve global governance, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, he said.

Shehbaz said that under the leadership of President Xi, China has made great achievements in poverty alleviation, anti-corruption and development, which have attracted worldwide attention.

Pakistan highly appreciates and fully supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, which have provided strategic guidance for solving the problems facing the world today and promoting the building of a more peaceful and better world, he said.

He said the CPEC has strongly promoted Pakistan’s national development and brought tangible benefits to the Pakistani people. He noted that Pakistan will learn from China’s experience in governance, continue to work with China on high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields. Shehbaz reiterated that no force can stop China’s development and growth or shake the iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China. He noted that Pakistan will continue to firmly support China’s position on all issues concerning its core interests without hesitation.

According to Pakistani officials, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday held a productive meeting, reaffirming the consensus to high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The two leaders also affirmed consensus on up-gradation of the CPEC and advancing the development of the mega project in the second phase. The prime minister briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s policies for economic reforms and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation and regional connectivity, and the critical role played by the CPEC in the country’s development. He asserted Pakistan’s commitment to high-quality development of the CPEC and to foster synergy between the development strategies of the two countries through close coordination. The meeting between the two leaders was held at the historic Great Hall of the People. The two leaders were accompanied by the federal ministers and senior officials.

This was the first meeting of PM Shehbaz with the President of China since assuming office in 2024. The meeting was marked by traditional warmth reflective of the ironclad friendship and close strategic ties between the two countries.

The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him and his delegation in China. He recalled the historic visit of the President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was formally operationalized marking a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

The two leaders reaffirmed the time-honoured ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and expressed the resolve to further deepen cooperation across diverse domains ranging from political and security to economic, trade, and people-to- people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Afghanistan, Palestine and South Asia, besides the serious human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The two sides reiterated their longstanding support on each other’s issues of core interest.

Commending President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative (GDI), the prime minister underscored that as the flagship project of BRI, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor had significantly contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

He underlined Pakistan’s commitment and full support for safety and security of the Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. He underlined that the government’s agenda for people centric, socio-economic development resonates with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ embraced by China.

President Xi Jinping also hosted a banquet in honour of the prime minister, where another round of discussion on different matters of mutual interests was held.

‘Agreements to deepen bilateral ties’

Pakistan and China on Friday signed 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socioeconomic development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The documents were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held delegation-level talks wherein they reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles, and strategic governance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang witnessed the ceremony as representatives from both sides signed the documents. Pakistan and China signed agreements for the co-production of films, and news exchange and cooperation.

The MoUs were signed between Pakistan Television Corporation and China Media Group; on the feasibility studies of DI Khan-Zhob National Highway 50, Muzaffarabad-Mirpur-Mangla Expressway and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway 9; and construction of a tunnel at Babusar on Mansehra-Chilas National Highway.

Both sides signed a document on modalities for third party participation in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; MoUs on re-alignment of KKH, agricultural cooperation, and anti-monopoly cooperation; an action plan on implementation of 2022 Industrial Cooperation Framework; a protocol on surveying, mapping and geo-information in scientific and technical fields; and a study on the establishment of an effective energy management system.

Two countries signed Letters of Intent for workshops on capacity building on governance, and industrial park development; and handing over certificate for Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar and Desalination Plant in Gwadar.

Both sides also signed Letters of Exchange for the reconstruction of primary schools in Sindh; the Lady Health Workers Workstations project; and Junaco Cultivation Demonstration and Projection project; besides an endorsement of the agreement reached in the 7th Joint Working Group to enhance cooperation under CPEC. Since his arrival in China on a five-day visit, the prime minister has met with Chinese investors and businesspersons to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.”

In the meeting and events including a Business Forum in Shenzhen, he encouraged the Chinese companies to invest and develop joint ventures.

Several MoUs have also been signed with Chinese companies in economy, green energy, textiles, and manufacturing. Before, he departed for a five-day visit to China, the prime minister had told the Chinese media in an interview that he would engage with Chinese business leaders to secure investments and yield dividends mutually beneficial for companies on both sides.

“We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans,” he remarked.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Chairman of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee Zhao Leji wherein they agreed to promote engagement and cooperation between the NPC and the Parliament of Pakistan. The prime minister, who is on a five-day official visit to China, proposed several initiatives to strengthen parliamentary exchanges, including enhancing interactions between the China-Pakistan Friendship Groups and exchanging delegations of young parliamentarians

PM Shehbaz paid rich tribute to Chairman Zhao for his contributions to the Chinese politics and society, and congratulated him on successfully convening the NPC’s annual session.

He noted Zhao Leji’s important position in the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the NPC which underlined the trust placed in him by the Chinese leadership and people. He stated that the relations with China were the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The prime minister noted that the unique and special relationship between the two countries was based on strategic trust, commonality of views, and practical cooperation. Chairman Zhao Leji echoed the prime minister’s warm sentiments and noted that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping, China was also committed to further solidifying the ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ with Pakistan.

The two sides reaffirmed support to each other’s core interests. They noted the positive momentum in high level exchanges and underscored the need to maintaining the momentum for further deepening of iron-clad friendship between the two countries.

Highlighting the important role of CPEC in Pakistan’s economic transformation, the prime minister noted that the high quality development under the Corridor’s phase II would prioritize cooperation in the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs), industries, IT, mines and minerals, agriculture and clean energy, among others. He also noted the importance of convening the next round of the Joint Consultative Mechanism Political Parties under the CPEC.

Chairman Zhao congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz on Pakistan’s election as the non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026.

Both leaders agreed that it offered an opportunity for the two countries to work together on questions of peace and promoting with law and multilateralism.

PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi’an on third phase of China visit

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday arrived in Xi’an, the capital of Shaanxi province, on the third phase of his China visit.

He was warmly received by Shaanxi’s Deputy Governor Chen Chunjiang, high-ranking Chinese diplomatic officials, and senior Pakistani diplomatic officials.

During his stay in Xi’an, the prime minister will meet with the top leadership of the Shaanxi provincial party committee. He will also visit the Yangling Institute, a renowned institution specializing in modern agriculture.

The Pakistani delegation accompanying the prime minister includes federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Dr. Musadik Malik, Attaullah Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, and Sardar Awais Khan Leghari.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang on Friday hosted a luncheon reception in honour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Premier Li warmly received PM Shehbaz on his arrival at the venue.

The prime minister, in his remarks on the occasion, said China was a big brother and trusted friend of Pakistan, and every Pakistani citizen felt proud on its remarkable progress and development.

He said he was impressed by the Chinese Premier’s enthusiasm, speed of work and commitment.

The reception hall was echoed by Pakistan’s national songs, including “Dil Dil Pakistan”, “Dil Se Maine Dekha Pakistan”, “Main Bhi Pakistan Hoon”, and “Jeeve Jeeve Pakistan” played by a Chinese military band.

Both Premier Li and PM Shehbaz, and other participants of the reception expressed their appreciation for the performers.