Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hasan Naqvi has directed all Deputy Commissioners to pay special attention to ensure 100 percent coverage of left over children during anti-polio drive and special focus should be given on the refusal cases.

The concerned officers were asked to work with a comprehensive plan to administer polio drops to children up to five years of age specially in high-risk areas. He issued these directives while chairing a meeting to review the anti-polio campaign in the high-risk areas of district of East and district Central here on Friday at his office.

The Commissioner said Karachi is currently in a high-risk zone, and strenuous efforts were needed to eradicate polio virus from the city. He directed the deputy commissioners to include revenue staff in the anti-polio efforts to increase the number of staff and ensure proper monitoring . He also instructed them to consult with local representatives, religious leaders and senior citizens of different communities to make the efforts more effective. The Commissioner also visited the Union Council Al-Noor Society and reviewed the situation causing due to uncleanliness and bad drainage system. He said that improving the drainage and sanitation system in the area was essential for polio eradication.

The Deputy Commissioner Central, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, briefed the Commissioner on the anti-polio efforts. The Commissioner also visited the Gadap Gajro Union Council in district East where Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Abbasi briefed him about anti polio drive. Syed Hassan Naqvi visited the Jannat Hospital at Gajro.

He also appealed the parents to secure their children’s future by administering anti-polio drops to every child under five years of age in every campaign. The current anti-polio campaign will end on Sunday, and so far, more than 1.7 million children have been administered polio drops in the past four days.