Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Encounter: accused wounded by firing of own accomplice

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

RAJANPUR   -   Rajanpur Police claimed the arrested accused was injured by firing of own accomplice during encounter. The arrested alleged criminal named Asgar, son of Rasool Bukhsh, was booked with local police station in three cases of robbery and theft. He was being taken away to hold recovery of stolen goods when five accomplices identified as Mitthu, Machi, Mamdan, Talat and Parvez opened fire on police team to release their fellow being under custody. The police declared the injured accused was history sheeter and wanted in multiple cases. The police retaliated with similar firing to get protection from the attackers. Two motorbikes were recovered from the crime Scene, it was said. The wounded accused was shifted to hospital for treatment.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024