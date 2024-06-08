FCEPL leadership visits Raast School for Educational and Nutritional Outreach

KARACHI - Managing Director FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan (FCEPL), Kashan Hasan along with senior leadership of the company spent the day with the students of RAAST Welfare School in Qayyumabad, Karachi, as part of their ongoing collaboration to provide milk, quality education, and vocational training to underprivileged communities in Pakistan, and to mark the start of the company’s World Milk Day celebrations.

While addressing the event, Kashan Hasan emphasized how such partnerships are imperative for developing a safe and secure environment for children. He stated: “Our partnership with Raast School underscores our commitment towards fostering healthy habits and educating the upcoming generation on the benefits of dairy. As a nation fighting a difficult battle against malnutrition and stunted growth, I am proud to represent a company that is committed towards making nutrition accessible to the bright minds who will eventually shape the future of Pakistan”. During the event, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan’s team held an educative session with the students on the importance of dairy products in their diet plans and spoke about the crucial role milk plays in every child’s growth and education.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sadia Agha, General Secretary of RAASTWelfare Society, stated: ‘‘In a country where 40% of children under the age of five are stunted due to lack of consistent and proper diet, we are thrilled to be collaborating with FCEPL to ensure our students have continuous access to high nutrition dairy products which will particularly help them in their early age development and growth”. In its mission to nourish Pakistan, the company has been providing milk to over 300 students enrolled at the RAAST school and is currently engaged in similar strategic partnerships with multiple schools across Pakistan.