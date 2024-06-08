Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Five cattle markets made operational across district

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN    -   Five cattle markets, including a model cattle market, have been made operational across the district for Eid-ul-Azha. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu made a surprise visit to the temporary cattle market in Shujabad here on Friday. The DC inspected the district departments’ counters in the cattle market and took briefing. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shujabad, Fayaz Ali Jatala, gave briefing on the cattle market arrangements. Waseem Hamid Sindhu stated that the cattle markets have been established in Moza Samorana, Fatima Jinnah Town, Old Shujabad Road, Jalalpur Pirwala and Shujabad. Illegal cattle markets would not be allowed to be established anywhere in urban areas. He added that arrangements for security, parking and vaccination have been made for the convenience of citizens and brokers. Strict action will be taken on the complaint of extortion in buying and selling of cattle, he warned.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024