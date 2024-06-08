Five more matches decided in 5th Gatorade Trophy 3X3 Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Five more matches have been decided in the ongoing 5th Gatorade Trophy 3X3 Basketball Tournament at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh. The tournament is being organized under the auspices of Firdous Ittihad Basketball Club and with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). The final will be held on Saturday (June 8). Junaid Ahmed Khan, Vice President of National Bank, will be the chief guest and distribute the prizes at 9:00 PM on the final day. In the first match of the day, Rathore Club defeated Penton Club by 10-8, Rathore Club then outpaced Street Back Hoopers Club by 10-7, Street Back Hoopers Club beat Penton Club by 10-8, Karachi Basketball Club routed Penton Club by 10-6 and KBBC outclassed Back Street Club by 10-4. In these matches, players Abdullah Imam, Hamza Khawaja, Daniyal Khan Marwat, Mustafa Haq, Yahya Khan, Ali Asad, Shehryar Khan, Talha Ijaz, and Harrison displayed excellent performances. The officials for these matches included referees and technical officials Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, Zaeema Khatoon, Muhammad Ashraf, Naeem Ahmed, Muhammad Usman, and Raj Kumar Lakhwani.