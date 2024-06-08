Gender equality is a myth in Pakistan because women are not treated as equals to men. In most cases, women do not get what they deserve in Pakistani so­ciety. They face many problems in their daily lives, and men have failed to change their attitudes to­wards women. In fact, the ill-treat­ment of women is a global issue. Women rarely receive equal wag­es compared to men in differ­ent parts of the world. The plight of women is highly deplorable in some areas of Pakistan, where they are not allowed to pursue the careers of their choice. They face various challenges when they step out of the house. Some conserva­tive families even prohibit them from getting an education, which is appalling. On some occasions, they are tortured and killed in the name of honor. This situation needs immediate attention from people in power.

In every society, women have a role to play as nation builders. No society can be perfect where wom­en are deprived of their rights. If women’s issues are addressed, Pakistan can become a developed country. The strong role of women in society can ensure a bright fu­ture for Pakistan. Previous govern­ments tried to upgrade the status of women in Pakistan but failed. The present government needs to take practical steps to promote gender equality. An increase in cas­es of violence against women must be controlled at any cost. If the gov­ernment fails to safeguard wom­en’s rights, Pakistan will not be able to improve its image at the in­ternational level.

Poor implementation of laws is the primary cause of gender in­equality in society. It is ironic that laws are enacted with great enthu­siasm, but when it comes to their execution, the efforts of authori­ties end in failure. Many people violate laws regarding women’s rights, but they are not punished as per the law. Sometimes, it seems that the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan, encouraging crimes against women.

Moreover, women have less say in the country’s decision-making, making them vulnerable to male chauvinism. In Pakistan, there are only sixty reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, usually filled by women from in­dustrial and feudal classes. Few women are directly elected to general seats, and these women too belong to influential families. Most women parliamentarians do not take an interest in fighting for women’s causes.

Furthermore, illiteracy and feu­dalism fuel gender inequality. Illit­eracy is a major problem, and illit­erate people often have backward thinking and are not inclined to treat women equally. Feudalists are not willing to ensure girls’ ed­ucation in their areas and sup­press women’s mobility in soci­ety. A conservative mindset also contributes to prejudices against women. Some people have ste­reotypical thinking, considering women inferior to men and only meant to serve them.

Additionally, some people in so­ciety have a blind faith in archaic customs and traditions. In the past, ignorant people treated women as slaves and declared they had no right to stand before men. Wom­en also faced the cruel tradition of ‘Sati’, and Arabs used to bury their daughters before the advent of Is­lam. Adherents of such ideologies still exist and are not ready to give women their due place.

In a nutshell, the gender gap is increasing in Pakistan and has reached an alarming stage. Paki­stan cannot become strong if gen­der inequality prevails. Many de­veloped countries have progressed because their women worked alongside men. Pakistani women have the potential to take the coun­try to great heights if they are giv­en opportunities to excel. Gender inequality is against moral and eth­ical values, and proper policymak­ing to maintain gender equality is inevitable. Otherwise, the country cannot compete in this world of strife and struggle.

SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,

Balgatar.