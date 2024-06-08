Gender equality is a myth in Pakistan because women are not treated as equals to men. In most cases, women do not get what they deserve in Pakistani society. They face many problems in their daily lives, and men have failed to change their attitudes towards women. In fact, the ill-treatment of women is a global issue. Women rarely receive equal wages compared to men in different parts of the world. The plight of women is highly deplorable in some areas of Pakistan, where they are not allowed to pursue the careers of their choice. They face various challenges when they step out of the house. Some conservative families even prohibit them from getting an education, which is appalling. On some occasions, they are tortured and killed in the name of honor. This situation needs immediate attention from people in power.
In every society, women have a role to play as nation builders. No society can be perfect where women are deprived of their rights. If women’s issues are addressed, Pakistan can become a developed country. The strong role of women in society can ensure a bright future for Pakistan. Previous governments tried to upgrade the status of women in Pakistan but failed. The present government needs to take practical steps to promote gender equality. An increase in cases of violence against women must be controlled at any cost. If the government fails to safeguard women’s rights, Pakistan will not be able to improve its image at the international level.
Poor implementation of laws is the primary cause of gender inequality in society. It is ironic that laws are enacted with great enthusiasm, but when it comes to their execution, the efforts of authorities end in failure. Many people violate laws regarding women’s rights, but they are not punished as per the law. Sometimes, it seems that the law of the jungle prevails in Pakistan, encouraging crimes against women.
Moreover, women have less say in the country’s decision-making, making them vulnerable to male chauvinism. In Pakistan, there are only sixty reserved seats for women in the National Assembly, usually filled by women from industrial and feudal classes. Few women are directly elected to general seats, and these women too belong to influential families. Most women parliamentarians do not take an interest in fighting for women’s causes.
Furthermore, illiteracy and feudalism fuel gender inequality. Illiteracy is a major problem, and illiterate people often have backward thinking and are not inclined to treat women equally. Feudalists are not willing to ensure girls’ education in their areas and suppress women’s mobility in society. A conservative mindset also contributes to prejudices against women. Some people have stereotypical thinking, considering women inferior to men and only meant to serve them.
Additionally, some people in society have a blind faith in archaic customs and traditions. In the past, ignorant people treated women as slaves and declared they had no right to stand before men. Women also faced the cruel tradition of ‘Sati’, and Arabs used to bury their daughters before the advent of Islam. Adherents of such ideologies still exist and are not ready to give women their due place.
In a nutshell, the gender gap is increasing in Pakistan and has reached an alarming stage. Pakistan cannot become strong if gender inequality prevails. Many developed countries have progressed because their women worked alongside men. Pakistani women have the potential to take the country to great heights if they are given opportunities to excel. Gender inequality is against moral and ethical values, and proper policymaking to maintain gender equality is inevitable. Otherwise, the country cannot compete in this world of strife and struggle.
SHAHBAKSH KHAYAL,
Balgatar.