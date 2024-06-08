High-alert in Delhi for Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday

NEW DELHI - Narendra Modi said on Friday that President Droupadi Murmu had invited him to form a government, as he promised his new coalition of 15 parties would strive for unanimity and emerge successful.

Modi’s comments came after he met Murmu and accepted her invitation to head the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition government. He said the new government would be sworn in on Sunday evening, which would make him prime minister for a historic third consecutive term.

“I want to assure the people of the country that in the 18th Lok Sabha (lower house) also...we will work with the same pace, same commitment to fulfil aspirations of the people,” he told reporters outside the president’s palace.

“It is my good fortune that all of you from NDA have chosen me to lead,” Modi said earlier on Friday after NDA lawmakers voted for him to head their coalition. “We have won the majority... but to run the country it is unanimity that is crucial...we will strive for unanimity,” he said, in a sign of the change in style coalition government may force on a leader used to ruling with a strong hand.

The new government would, among others, focus on raising savings of the middle class and improve the quality of their lives as the “middle class is the driving force of the country”, Modi added.

A security setup similar to that used for the G20 summit will be implemented for the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India’s prime minister scheduled for June 9, India media reported Friday.

Ground-to-air surveillance will be coordinated with intelligence agencies and the armed forces to ensure central Delhi’s security.