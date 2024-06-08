Hyderabad cylinder blast death toll swells to 26

HYDERABAD - As many as 26 persons, most of them children, lost their lives after suffering fatal wounds in the May 30 incident of a blast in a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Pareetabad area, according to a list issued by the district administration of Hyderabad on Friday. According to details shared with the media persons, 10 of the deceased children were aged between 6 years to 10 years and 8 were aged 12 years to 17 years. Three siblings, 17 years old Alisha Zeeshan, 8 years old Muhammad Hassan Zeeshan and 5 years old Kinza Zeeshan as well as 35 years old Ashraf Hussain, his 9 years old son Faizan and 2 years old son Haram are among the deceased. The age bracket of 4 other departed souls was 30s and of 2 others was 40s while one each was in their 20s and 60s. As many as 23 patients were referred to Civil Hospital Karachi and 7 to Patel Hospital Karachi. Among those 30 patients 26 died in around a week’s time while fighting for their lives while 2 each are under treatment in both the hospitals.

Separately, 11 patients with burns wounds varying from 2 percent to 22 percent are receiving treatment in Liaquat University Hospital in Hyderabad.

At least 63 persons were injured in the blast and 45 of them were hospitalized in those 3 hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad.Some patients also went to some private and other healthcare facilities.