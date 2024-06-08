ICRC holds art contest at Peshawar varsity

PESHAWAR - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organised an art competition ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’ for the students of the University of Peshawar’s Arts and Design Department.

The competition aimed to provide a platform for students to express their thoughts and imagination through their art work and highlight the impact of conflict and other violence on human lives, voices and climate change. On the occasion, the head of the ICRC Peshawar Sub-Delegation Office, Edithe Joseph attended the event and said that art carries the unique ability to transcend borders, translate human emotions and communicate powerful messages about human conditions through language of expression and creativity.

The ICRC arts competition aims to raise awareness about humanitarian issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and reflect on the lived and observed experiences of the people in the region, she maintained.

She further added that ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organisation whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance.

Through art, she said that the ICRC aims to raise awareness about humanitarian issues, by engaging diverse audiences through powerful visual expressions, encouraging empathy and developing a deeper understanding of the impact of conflict and crises.

She said that ICRC provides a platform for artists to reflect on human rights and dignity, encouraging innovative perspectives and broader discussions.

Chairperson of the Fine Arts Department, University of Peshawar, Dr Imrana Seemi thanked the ICRC for organising the competition, saying that such events are essential for nurturing the talent of students, who will shape the future of society through their work.

The winners of the competition were awarded trophies, cash prizes, and certificates.