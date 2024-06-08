Saturday, June 08, 2024
IG FC holds jirga with Ahmadzai Wazir tribal elders

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Wana   -   The Inspector General Frontier Constabulary (IG FC) South, Major General Haroon Hameed Chaudhry, held a jirga with the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe in Wana, South Waziristan. The jirga was attended by local tribal elders, youth, scholars, traders, and members of the civil administration.

Major General Chaudhry praised the Ahmadzai Wazir tribe for their role in maintaining peace and their cooperation with security forces. He emphasized the importance of stability in the region and discussed various economic measures for the development of South Waziristan. He stressed the need for the restoration of 3G/4G services and highlighted the negative impacts of smuggling on the country’s economy at the national level. The IG FC assured the continuation of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The Ahmadzai tribe appreciated the security forces’ efforts for the development and prosperity of the area and urged the revival of the anti-drug campaign and the resolution of policing issues. The jirga also discussed the issue of missing persons and the need for a joint effort to address the concerns of the locals.

The jirga emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation between the security forces and the local community for the promotion of durable peace, stability, and development in South Waziristan.

