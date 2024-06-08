Imran joins FIA probe into X video uploading

RAWALPINDI - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) investigated PTI founder Imran Khan in connection with an alleged anti-state video uploaded from his X (formerly Twitter) account. The investigation took place at Adiala Jail, where the former prime minister is currently detained. After refusing multiple times, Imran Khan joined the investigation in the presence of his lawyers, which he had set as a condition.

According to jail sources, the FIA team visited the jail for the third time to interrogate the PTI founder regarding the controversial video. The team showed Imran the video in question, which had been uploaded from his X account, and questioned him about its content and origin. The investigators questioned Imran Khan for an hour and asked him 16 questions, as per the sources. Imran was represented by his legal team, including Chaudhry Zaheer Abbas and Intizar Panjotha, during the interrogation. This development follows previous instances where the PTI founder denied involvement in any anti-state activities and insisted on legal representation during investigations.

This was the FIA team’s third visit to the jail, highlighting the seriousness of the allegations and the ongoing efforts to ascertain the facts surrounding the video.