Iran hosts 4-nation dialogue on combating terrorism today

MATEEN HAIDER
June 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -   Iran is hosting quadrilateral dialogue on Afghanistan today in Tehran to discuss ways and means to improve security situation and coordinate efforts to combat rising terrorism on Afghan soil.  Representatives from Iran, Pakistan, China, and Russia would be attending the day-long moot. The moot would also discuss fostering regional cooperation and trade.  Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan special representative for Afghanistan, would attend the meeting on behalf of Pakistan.  The quadripartite regional contact group signifies a commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan through collaboration among neighbouring nations, with a focus on addressing terrorism and preventing the misuse of Afghan territory against neighbouring countries.  Dmitry Kabulov, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, and Yu Zhiyong, China’s special envoy for Afghanistan, would be also attending the dialogue. The moot would be addressed by Iranian acting foreign minister and Iranian special representative ambassador, Hassan Kazemi-Qomi.  The summit marks a significant step towards addressing the complex challenges facing Afghanistan and underscores the importance of regional cooperation in achieving lasting peace in the region.

