ITP, BUI organize seminar to promote community policing

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Traffic Police in collaboration with Bahria University Islamabad, on Friday organized a seminar to promote community policing and enhance the connection between the police and the public. The seminar was attended by DIG Law & Order Shakir Hussain Dawar, DIG Security Muhammad Jawad Tariq, SSP Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, and SSP Investigation Hassan Jahangir Wattoo. From Bahria University, Senior Assistant Professor Khalid Mumtaz and Senior Associate Professor Sehar Zeest participated in the seminar. During the seminar, students asked questions on various topics, including the relationship between the police and the public, the role of the police in solving societal issues, and the provision of justice and facilities to the general public. The police officers promptly answered these questions. The participants of the seminar appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Police in maintaining law and order, combating crime, and ensuring smooth traffic flow on the roads. On this occasion, the police officers expressed that Islamabad Police have always considered students as the vanguard and believe that students play a significant role in the development of any country. The purpose of this seminar was to promote community policing to foster a sense of mutual affinity. At the end of the seminar, commemorative shields were exchanged between the police officers and university professors.

Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capital’s model schools, colleges

Ministry of Education and Professional Training has developed a plan to introduce outdoor gyms in its model schools and colleges to promote the physical fitness and well-being of students. According to an official of the ministry, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative, to foster physical fitness and well-being among students. It acknowledges the inherent link between a healthy body and a sound mind. The ministry plans to expand the network to even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy.