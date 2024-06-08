Jashan-e-Kaag gets underway in Haripur

Peshawar - The traditional culture festival “Jashan-e-Kaag” at village Kaag Jatti, District Haripur, got underway with national and international tent-pegging enthusiasts participating. Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan inaugurated the festival with hundreds and thousands of spectators enjoying the thrilling event.

Kaag Jatti is known for organizing such a wonderful tent-pegging event under the aegis of the Regional Sports Officer Hazara, with horse riders from all across the country participating. District Sports Officers Tauseef and Aqib and the whole staff engaged the players for this week-long activity. Speaking on this occasion, Fakhar Jehan appreciated RSO Haripur and District Sports Officers Abbottabad and Haripur for their hard work. He also announced the construction of a ground for the festival.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Adil Khan, DG Sports Abdul Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Khan, and Director Sports Merged Areas Raziullah Betni, along with other officials and people, participated in the festival. The Kaag festival includes traditional sports such as javelin, horse riding, stone picking, gymnastics, poetic gatherings, wrestling, and bull races.

Advisor Fakhar Jehan highlighted the importance of cultural festivities in preserving traditions and announced the construction of a volleyball court in Haripur. He emphasized the significance of these festivals in maintaining the province’s identity. Fakhar Jehan also observed horse riding and javelin competitions and welcomed the organization of this event to highlight local culture. He announced cash prizes for the winners of various competitions, encouraging the continuation of such festivals in the future.

In his welcome address, RSO Hazara Ahmad Zaman thanked the participants and appreciated the Adviser to CM on Sports and Youth Affairs for his support. Traditional turbans were presented to the guests, followed by the release of pigeons, balloons, and fireworks to mark the start of the Kaag Festival 2024.