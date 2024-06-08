Karachi female examiner admits to leaking Zoology’s paper

KARACHI - As the annual Intermediate examinations are underway in Sindhi including Karachi, complaints of paper leak before exams have also become routine.

Recently, a female examiner in Karachi admitted to leaking the second year’s Zoology paper.

According to details, the examiner of Government Degree Girls Arts and Commerce College admitting to her involvement in the paper leak apologies to the chairman Board of Intermediate Examination, Karachi (BIEK). The teacher in her apology said that the college staff was not involved in the Zoology paper leak but it was her. Seeking forgiveness for the act, the female examiner said she will try to avoid such mistakes in the future.

Meanwhile, the BIEK chairman said action would be taken against the female examiner for leaking exam papers during inter-exams as per the rules and regulations. Earlier, BIEK’s Controller of Exams Zarina Rashid said that they had taken several measures to make sure there would be no cheating during the exams and the paper leak matter was disappointing. “Cheating and paper leaks have been happening every year leaving us completely clueless about how it happened but this time because of the watermarks on the question papers we have at least got evidence of where the papers were leaked from,” she said.