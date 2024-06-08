Karachiites to suffer as electricity tariff hiked by massive Rs10 per unit

KARACHI - Electricity for Karachiites has been increased by 10 rupees and one paise per unit.

According to the report, electricity increased from July 2023 to March 2024 due to the monthly fuel adjustment.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has issued a notification to increase the price of electricity for K-Electric consumers. Per the notification, additional collections from Karachi residents will be made from June to September 2024. In June, Rs2,68 per unit will be charged extra from the customers of K-Electric while Rs3.11 per unit will be charged extra in July.

In August, the consumers of K-Electric will pay an extra Rs3.22 per unit and one rupee per unit will be charged to them in September this year.

The notification explained that the increase would not be applicable at the K-Electric’s Lifeline and Vehicle Charging stations. Last month on May 24, the channel also reported that the electricity supply company K-Electric has proposed an increase of 10.69 rupees per unit in the base tariff under the seven-year Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) plan.

The current average base tariff is Rs34 per unit, and K-Electric has proposed raising it to Rs44.69 per unit.

As per the report, K-Electric has submitted its Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) proposal for the period from 2023 to 2030 to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The request includes setting the electricity price’s Energy Purchase Price (EPP) component at 18.88 rupees per unit and the Capacity Purchase Price (CPP) component at Rs12.54 per unit. The proposal also included the Transmission Charges Rs3.48 per unit, Distribution Charges Rs3.84 per unit, Operation & Maintenance charges 0.42 rupees per unit, Retail Margin Rs0.59 per unit, Recovery Loss Allowance Rs2.88 per unit, and Working Capital Rs2.07 per unit.