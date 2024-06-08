Khanewal boy abducted for ransom brutally killed by criminals

KHANEWAL/SARGODHA/okara - A 13-year-old boy abducted for ransom a few days ago, was found dead, police said on Friday. Local police claimed to have arrested accused persons involved in kidnapping for ransom just in 48 hours of the incident. Aryan, 13, student of 8th class was abducted couple of days ago, killed after not paying the ransom money. Parents were said to have received call for ransom money worth Rs7 million to release their child. According to SDPO, Imdad Hussain Baloch, the criminals had killed the boy first day of the kidnapping. But the final report would come out after post-mortem report, he added.

The mastermind of the incident, Shoaib was apprehended next morning after the kidnap. The second accused named Haseeb was rounded up on Friday from Bahawalpur. The police said the kidnappers reported to have thrown the body into the canal when they didn’t get the money demanded from the parents to release their child. The body was shifted to THQ Jahanian for post-mortem after fishing out from Rehmat Vilas Canal. Mastermind of kidnapping was reported to be real maternal-uncle of the child. Further investigation was underway.

Three killed in firing at passenger van in Kalu Shareef

As many as three persons were killed, while six sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident here at Kalu Shareef area. A police spokesperson said here on Friday that two Pathan groups of Esa Khail had an old enmity over some domestic issues. On the day of incident, some unidentified armed outlaws opened fire at passenger van and killed Faraz (22), Asmatullah (40) and Saeed Ahmed (46), all residents of Munda Khail on the spot, while passengers including Muhammad Wasif, Shakeel Khan, Muzaffer, Kaneez Fatima, Naaz bibi and others sustained injuries. On getting information, police and Rescue-1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

24 criminals arrested

Sargodha Police arrested 24 criminals including 12 proclaimed offenders, four court absconders here in the district. A police spokesperson said on Friday that the teams raided in the areas under their jurisdiction and held Imran, Ahmed, Nouman, Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman, Rehmat, Amjad, Adnan, Iqbal, Saqib,Saqlain,Majeed and others. The police recovered 345 litres liquor, 200 empty bottles,12 pistols,11 rounds,110 bullets, 2.4-kg hashish,2.3-kg heroine and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them. Further investigation was underway.

Provincial minister food check food outlets

Provincial Food Minister Bilal Yaseen alongwith Director General (DG) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Muhammad Asim Javed visited Bhera Interchange, here on Friday. According to a press release issued by the PFA, the minister and DG PFA checked the food outlets located at Bhera interchange and imposed fines on two food points and also issued a warning notice to a shopkeeper for violation.

Woman shot dead by relatives in Okara

A woman was shot dead in the Chak Khan Muhammad area of Sadar Gogira Okara police station. According to police sources, a 25-year-old Sadia Bibi was shot and killed by her relative Intizar, and his friends in village Chak Khan Muhammad area located in the limits of Okara police station. The accused Intizar wanted to marry with Sadia and after refusal, he alongwith his friends shot and killed the ill-fated girl, the police sources told in a preliminary investigation. The body was shifted to District Hospital Okara for post-mortem. District Police Officer (DPO) Okara Tariq Aziz took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

The police reached the spot and started search operation.