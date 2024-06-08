KP Governor visits Edwards College

PESHAWAR - Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, visited Edwards College here on Friday and called for upholding the academic reputation of the college. He emphasized that Edwards College is the premier historical educational institution of the province, and it is the shared responsibility of all to uphold its quality of education.

During his visit, the governor inspected the international language courses center, the central library, and various classrooms in the college. He also reviewed the ongoing annual examinations at the college.

The principal of the college, Professor Shujaat Ali Khan, briefed the governor about the historical status of the college, curricular and extracurricular activities, scholarships, and academic performance. Additionally, a briefing was given regarding the structure of the Board of Governors, Executive Committee, and Finance Committee of the college. In a symbolic gesture towards environmental conservation, the governor planted a sapling on the lawn of Edwards College.