KUST hosts event for youth in peace building

Peshawar - The Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) hosted a groundbreaking event under the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative aimed at engaging the youth in peace-building and perception management. This dynamic event brought together students, educators, and policymakers to foster a dialogue on the pivotal role of youth in shaping a peaceful and cohesive society.

The event commenced with an inspiring address by the vice-chancellor of Kohat University, Prof Dr Naseer-ud-Din, who emphasized the significance of youth participation in national peace initiatives. He highlighted the role of education in equipping young minds with the skills needed for conflict resolution and positive societal change. Dr Sami-ud-Din, Head of Islamiat Department at Edwards College Peshawar, shared insights on various aspects of peace building, from grassroots community efforts to national policies, and the importance of managing perceptions through informed dialogue and media literacy.

Engaging workshops were conducted to equip participants with practical tools for peace building and perception management. Topics covered included conflict resolution techniques, media literacy, and the use of social media for positive messaging. These sessions encouraged active participation, allowing students to voice their ideas and solutions. On this occasion, Dr Irfan Ullah, Manager KPCVE, highlighted the importance of the “Youth Voices” segment, where students from various departments presented their projects and initiatives aimed at promoting peace and harmony within their communities.

The event concluded with a call to action for continued youth engagement in peace-building initiatives. Kohat University committed to integrating peace education into its curriculum and supporting student-led projects that align with the objectives of the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative. Future plans include the establishment of a dedicated peace and conflict studies center at KUST, aimed at providing sustained support and resources for research and practical applications in peace building.

Paigham-e-Pakistan is a national narrative designed to counter extremism and promote peace, tolerance, and inclusivity in Pakistan. It seeks to engage all segments of society, particularly the youth, in creating a harmonious and progressive nation.