Saturday, June 08, 2024
Man dies, 20 injured as minibus overturns in Badin

Agencies
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

BADIN    -   A man died while 20 others including women and children were injured when a minibus turned turtle here due to over speeding, police said on Friday. According to details, the accident took place on Hyderabad Highway in Badin when a speedy minibus got out of control of driver and overturned. As a result of  accident, one person died on the spot while 20 others including five women and three children sustained injuries. Police and rescue teams reached the scene and shifted the body and injured to hospital where condition of three wounded people was stated to be critical.

