Man injured in LPG cylinder blast in Bhit Shah dies in hospital

HYDERABAD - A person fatally wounded in a blast at a shop selling Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in Bhit Shah, Matiari district, on June 6 succumbed to his injuries at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Friday. According to an official of LUH, 36 years old Dilbar Lakho, who belonged to Bhit Shah, breathed his last during treatment in the hospital. Another 6 men who were injured in the blast are still under treatment in LUH’s Burns Ward, adding that the condition of two of them did not stable. 65 years old Allah Bux admitted with 90 percent of burns and 45 years old Muhammad Saleh with 65 percent burns. The other four patients, 26 years old Abid, 26 years old Nadir Ali, 40 years old Beem Lal and 50 years old Waheed Shah are admitted in the burns ward, with the degree of burns varying from 15 percent to 40 percent.