Meeting reviews progress of development schemes in Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of the Divisional Development Working Party was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of Commissioner Office. The meeting approved seven development schemes for the construction of roads in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan districts, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs625 million. Similarly, a development scheme for local government community development in Rahim Yar Khan district was approved, with an estimated cost exceeding Rs126 million. The meeting was attended by Director Development Khalid Iqbal, Superintending Engineer Highways Farrukh Mumtaz Waraich, Deputy Director BDA Afzal Ahmed, officers of CDA and other relevant departments, while Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Khuram Pervez and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhaun participated through video link. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the development schemes should be completed on time with high quality.

He said that the concerned officers should go to the site and ensure the monitoring of the development projects.

In the meeting, Director Development Khalid Iqbal said that Bahawalpur district has two development schemes for highways with a combined estimated cost exceeding Rs224 million. Bahawalnagar district has three development schemes for road construction with a combined estimated cost exceeding Rs274 million, while Rahim Yar Khan district has one scheme for road construction with an estimated cost exceeding Rs125 million.

DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities for children

Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited Bahawal Victoria Hospital. He inspected the hospital’s pediatric ward, reviewing the medical facilities and care provided to children under treatment. He also reviewed the measures taken to protect children against measles and prevent the disease. He emphasised that the Punjab Chief Minister’s vision is to provide the best healthcare facilities to the people. He urged the doctors and paramedical staff to play their key role in providing medical services to the public.