Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capital’s model schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Education and Professional Training has developed a plan to introduce outdoor gyms in its model schools and colleges to promote the physical fitness and well-being of students.
According to an official of the ministry, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative, to foster physical fitness and well-being among students. It acknowledges the inherent link between a healthy body and a sound mind.
The ministry plans to expand the network to even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy.