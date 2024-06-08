Ministry plans outdoor gyms in capital’s model schools, colleges

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Education and Pro­fessional Training has developed a plan to intro­duce outdoor gyms in its model schools and col­leges to promote the physical fitness and well-being of students.

According to an official of the ministry, this initial phase marks the beginning of a broader initiative, to foster physical fitness and well-being among stu­dents. It acknowledges the inherent link between a healthy body and a sound mind.

The ministry plans to expand the network to even more schools and colleges, providing students with accessible and engaging opportunities to stay active and healthy.