MTI-KTH BoG chief opens dental dept’s extension

Peshawar - Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG) MTI-KTH/KMC/KCD, Dr. Umar Ayub, officially inaugurated the extension of the Department of Operative Dentistry on Friday. The ceremony was graced by distinguished individuals including Prof. Dr. Syed Nasir Shah, Dean of KCD, Associate Prof. Dr. Atta ur Rehman, Associate Dean Postgraduate, Associate Prof. Dr. Samreena, Associate Dean Undergraduate, along with the KCD faculty and staff of the Department of Operative Dentistry.

During the event, the Chairman BoG and other guests were given a comprehensive tour of both the original department and its new extension by the Chairperson of Operative Dentistry, Prof. Dr. Shafqat Ali Shah. They were briefed on the expansion process and the department’s plans for patient care and its teaching programs for both undergraduates and postgraduates.

The original department, located on the ground floor of the old KCD building, housed a total of 25 dental units. However, due to limited space and a heavy patient load, the need for an extension became apparent. The new extension now features 9 operational dental units in the postgraduate section, 5 units in the new OPD dedicated to emergency cases, 2 units specifically allocated for hepatitis B and C positive patients, and 1 unit at the Faculty Office. This expansion has increased the total number of units in the department to 42, significantly enhancing patient care and reducing appointment waiting times.

Dr. Umar Ayub, Chairman of the BoG, expressed his deep appreciation for the hard work put in by the KCD team and assured them of his unwavering support. Furthermore, he generously presented a copy of the book “The Clash of Civilizations” to the respected Dean of KCD.

and later participated in a group picture with the faculty.