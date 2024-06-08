New emergency officer assumes charge in Khyber 

KHYBER - Engineer Shareq Riaz Khattak assumed charge as the new emergency officer in Khyber at the district headquarters office in Jamrud yesterday.

A simple gathering was held at the Rescue 1122 district headquarters office in Jamrud, attended by the newly appointed and outgoing emergency officers, Engineer Shareq Riaz Khattak and Syed Shoab Mansoor, along with officials of Rescue 1122. The new emergency officer was warmly received with bouquets, and a smart contingent of Rescue 1122 officials saluted him.

Rescue 1122 staff were introduced to him, and he inspected the control rooms and examined various sections of the headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, the new district emergency officer urged the Rescue 1122 officials to adopt all necessary initiatives to provide timely relief to the residents of Khyber during natural or man-made calamities.

It is noteworthy that Engineer Shareq Riaz has previously served in Peshawar, Haripur, and Battagram.