No positive response yet from Kabul on Bisham attack: FO

ISLAMABAD - Pakis tan has not received any positive response yet from the Afghan government to cooperate on Bisham attack that killed several Chinese nationals.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan had handed over all the evidence to Afghanistan but awaited response from Afghanistan.

She said Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, will attend the regional contact group meeting in Tehran.

“Pakistan considers this forum crucial for regional countries to work together for peace, stability, and security in Afghanistan, and to support its economic well-being,” she added.

The spokesperson refuted claims that the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul was denying Afghan visa applications, stating that all applications are processed according to Pakistani laws.

She said the movement across the Pak-Afghan border should be regulated by visas. Baloch stressed that individuals wishing to enter Pakistan from Afghanistan must possess a visa and an Afghan passport.

She said Pakistan had received an invitation to the upcoming international conference on Gaza in Jordan. The decision on whether a Pakistani delegation will attend is currently under consideration and will be announced soon.

She said Pakistan was elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2025-2026, receiving an overwhelming support of 182 members of the UN General Assembly.

“We are grateful to all members of the UN General Assembly for their confidence in Pakistan and electing it as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. We are also grateful to the members of the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan’s candidature for the Council,” she added.

Baloch said Pakistan’s priorities at the Council would include: Just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes; Opposing the resort to unilateral and illegal use or threat of use of force; Combatting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; support for effective UN peacekeeping, peace enforcement and peace building efforts; Resolution of regional and international crises; and lastly, Democracy, transparency and accountability in the decisions and deliberations of the UN Security Council.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the other members of the UN Security Council and with the broader UN membership for upholding the UN Charter and pursuing the vision of preventing war and promoting peace, fostering global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights,” she said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan strongly condemns the horrific bombing of Israeli forces on the UNRWA run Al-Sardi School in Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza that led to multiple deaths of mostly women and children. This attack is another crime in a series of attacks against civilians including an IDP camp last week that resulted in deaths of 45 Palestinians, she added.

The deliberate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes. Pakistan also strongly condemns the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound by hundreds of Israeli extremists under the protection of Israeli police forces. The reprehensible act violates decades-long international agreements and international norms on respect for religious sites,” Baloch said.

She added: “Under international law, it is the responsibility of the occupation authorities to respect religious sites. Israeli occupation forces should therefore ensure the security of Al-Quds. We reiterate our call for an urgent and unconditional ceasefire, for an immediate end to the massacre of the civilians and to hold Israel accountable for its crimes.”

The spokesperson said the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue unabated.

“There are reports that a Kashmiri civilian, Mr. Imtiaz Ahmed Pallah, was tortured to death this week at a police station in the Pulwama district of IIOJK. This is not the first incident of its kind. Over the last three decades, the number of custodial deaths in IIOJK has exceeded seven thousand. The perpetrators of these crimes should be held accountable,” she said.

Baloch said Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

In light of the recent Indian elections and the formation of the National Democratic Alliance government, she said, Pakistan’s was closely watching the situation.

“However, the process of government formation in India is ongoing, and any comments on potential high-profile invitations, such as for Prime Minister Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, are considered premature at this stage,” she said.

Baloch said the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China was highly successful. “Pakistan has reiterated his commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals in discussions with the Chinese Premier. While a complete readout of the meeting is not yet available, it is confirmed that both countries are cooperating on all aspects of the investigation into the Besham incident, with Pakistan determined to hold the perpetrators accountable,” she added.

The spokesperson highlighted the enduring and mutually beneficial nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing that every leadership meeting reaffirms this strategic partnership.

“The visit of the Prime Minister to China aims to further strengthen this relationship and set a robust agenda for future cooperation, including Phase-two of CPEC and various industrial relocation projects. Detailed outcomes of the meetings will be shared after the official discussions conclude,” she said.

The spokesperson said the case of Sarim Burney, a prominent rights activist arrested upon arrival from the US, is currently under investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and law enforcement authorities. Regarding the Ukraine peace conference, there are no new updates on Pakistan’s level of participation.

Responding to the recent European Union report criticizing Pakistan’s human rights record, the spokesperson affirmed that Pakistan’s laws and Constitution guarantee human rights, and its courts uphold these rights. Pakistan takes its constitutional obligations seriously and does not require external advice to fulfill them.

Baloch said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar will undertake a one-day visit to Istanbul, Türkiye to attend the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers today (June 8).

“The meeting is being held to discuss the “Situation in Gaza” at the initiative of the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. The D-8 Foreign Ministers will deliberate upon the shared responsibility of the international community to bring an urgent and unconditional ceasefire and an end to the inhumane and unjustified war on the people of Gaza,” she said.