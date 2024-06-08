Operation against illegal cattle markets in Karachi, owner arrested

KARACHI - Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, has taken notice of illegal cattle markets (mandis) in the city.

In District South, Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh has removed an illegal cattle mandi and arrested the owner. City administration officials are taking action against illegal cattle mandi every day based on information and complaints received from media and citizens. Commissioner Karachi has given clear instructions to the Deputy Commissioners to take action against illegal cattle mandis in their respective districts and remove them immediately. In District South, an illegal cattle market operating in a dilapidated building was shut down, and the owner was arrested. The building has been vacated, and electricity supply has been disconnected.

Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi, has warned cattle sellers to refrain from establishing illegal markets, stating that all cattle markets operating without permission from the Karachi administration are illegal and will face strict action.