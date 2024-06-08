Saturday, June 08, 2024
Pak personnel's participation in UN peacekeeping missions to be increased

Pak personnel's participation in UN peacekeeping missions to be increased
Web Desk
2:52 PM | June 08, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called on United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York and discussed matters related to the engagement of Pakistan police personnel with the UN peacekeeping operations.

The UN Secretary General expressed his best wishes to the people and the government of Pakistan on the occasion.

It was agreed to increase the number of Pakistani personnel in the UN peacekeeping missions.

Due to the personal efforts of the interior minister, the stalled process of deployment of Pakistani police officers in UN peace missions will be revived after many years. As many as 128 Pakistani police officers will soon be able to go to the UN and get deployment.

The UN Secretary General and the interior minister also discussed the establishment of a unit of the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Force. Referring to the sacrifices retendered by Pakistan in the war on terrorism, Mohsin Naqvi offered Pakistan's support for the unit. 

Web Desk

National

