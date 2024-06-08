Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Japan, Spain hold joint naval drills

Pakistan, Japan, Spain hold joint naval drills
Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -    Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Aslat along with vessels of Japan and Spain jointly undertook sea drills in the Indian Ocean, according to the ISPR. A press release issued on Friday said that PNS Aslat held a joint naval exercise along with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Ship, Saza, during regional maritime security patrol. PNS Aslat also joined SPS Kanars of Spain in a separate naval drill. The drills were aimed at strengthening ties between the naval forces present in the region and promoting cooperation among them. According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Navy believes in joint efforts for promoting peace.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1717731587.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024