Pakistan, Japan, Spain hold joint naval drills

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Aslat along with vessels of Japan and Spain jointly undertook sea drills in the Indian Ocean, according to the ISPR. A press release issued on Friday said that PNS Aslat held a joint naval exercise along with Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Ship, Saza, during regional maritime security patrol. PNS Aslat also joined SPS Kanars of Spain in a separate naval drill. The drills were aimed at strengthening ties between the naval forces present in the region and promoting cooperation among them. According to the ISPR, the Pakistan Navy believes in joint efforts for promoting peace.