Pakistan’s loss to debutant USA in ICC T20 WC disappoints the nation

AZHAR KHAN

Pakistan cricket team faced an unexpected defeat against newcomers USA in a Super Over in the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024. The match, held in Dallas, has not only disappointed the cricket-crazy nation but also raised several concerns regarding Pakistan’s team selection and of course performance and strategy. Here, we delve into the various aspects of the game, analysing the weaknesses that led to this unforeseen loss.

BATTING DEFICIENCIES:

Pakistan’s batting lineup struggled against the USA’s bowling attack. Despite having experienced players, the team failed tocapitaliseon crucial moments. The middle order, in particular, lacked the resilience needed to chase down a modest target set by the USA.

Poor shot selection and a lack of partnerships were evident, with key players like Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman unable to anchor the innings effectively. Also players like Azam Khan failed badly again while Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Khan couldn’t contribute significantly. The team’s inability to rotate the strike and capitalize on loose deliveries was a significant factor in their downfall.

BOWLING INCONSISTENCIES:

Pakistan’s bowling, traditionally their strength, was surprisingly inconsistent. Haris Rauf, in particular, struggled with his line and length, frequently delivering full tosses at critical junctures, allowing USA to score freely. While Mohammad Amir managed to bring the match to a tie, his performance in the Super Over was underwhelming, conceding wides under pressure. The lack of disciplined bowling and failure to execute yorkers effectively was a glaring weakness.

FIELDING FLAWS:

Fielding, often considered the backbone of a strong cricketing side, was below par for Pakistan. Missed catches and sloppy ground fielding added to their woes, allowing USA to gain crucial runs. The team’s lack of agility and anticipation on the field was apparent, and these lapses proved costly in a tightly contested match.

SUPER OVER ANALYSIS

In the Super Over, Pakistan’s strategic decisions were questionable. Mohammad Amir, tasked with bowling, failed tomaintain control, delivering wides and succumbing to the pressure. Despite not conceding sixes, the wides gave USA the edge. The selection of batsmen for the Super Over also raised eyebrows. Fakhar Zaman, a proven big-hitter, should have faced the first delivery instead of Iftikhar Ahmed, who struggled to find the boundary. Sending Shadab Khan instead of a more reliable option like Babar Azam himself or Usman Khan further weakened their chances.

BABAR AZAM’S CAPTAINCY

Babar Azam’s captaincy was far from exemplary. His decisions, both in setting the field and rotating the bowlers, lacked foresight. The decision to send Iftikhar Ahmed ahead of more capable hitters in the Super Over was a critical mistake. His reluctance to take bold decisions and his inability to inspire confidence in his players were notable shortcomings.

STRATEGY FOR UPCOMING MATCHES

To avoid another embarrassing defeat against arch-rivals India on June 9, 2024, at Nassau International Cricket Stadium, New York, Pakistan needs to adopt a more aggressive and calculated approach. The batting lineup must focus on building partnerships and rotating the strike effectively. Players like Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam need to step up and play responsible innings. The bowling unit must work on executing their plans with precision, especially during the death overs.

TEAM SELECTION AND CHANGES

The current squad needs a reassessment. Players like Azam Khan, who have underperformed, should be replaced by promising talents like Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Abbas Afridi, who have been sitting on the benches. While Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed should also be rested as these changes could inject fresh energy and improve performance levels.

PAKISTAN’S CHANCES OF ADVANCING

Despite the setback, Pakistan team still has a chance to qualify for the next round, provided they win their remaining matches. A victory against India is crucial, and it could significantly boost their confidence and standings. However, a loss would complicate their chances, making it imperative to win against other teams in their group.

CONCLUSION

Pakistan’s defeat to USA highlights several weaknesses in their batting, bowling, and fielding departments. To avoid another upset and improve their chances of advancing in the tournament, the team needs to make strategic changes and approach upcoming matches with a renewed focus and determination. The management and players must work collectively to overcome their shortcomings and deliver performances that match their potential and reputation on the global stage.