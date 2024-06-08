Paramedics demand end to political interference

Mardan - The office bearers of the paramedical association have demanded the provincial government to stop political interference in the transfer of paramedics and resolve their problems promptly. In this connection, a meeting of the paramedical association was held at the District Health Officer’s (DHO) office in Mardan, presided over by Fazal Qayyum, president of the paramedical association Mardan district, where various issues of paramedics in the district were discussed.

The office bearers stated that some elements in the DHO office create problems for the paramedics and harass them in various ways. They added that paramedical association leader Muhammad Isahaq, chief medical technician at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takhtbhai, was transferred without any inquiry due to political interference. The association expressed great anger over this and requested higher authorities to stop political interference in transfer postings. They also mentioned that a junior doctor was posted as the controller of paramedics in the Medical Faculty Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which they strongly condemned, demanding that senior qualified paramedics should be appointed to this position.

They demanded that the salaries of government employees be increased by 100% in proportion to inflation in the federal budget. They also added that paramedics, like all government employees, will fully participate in any protest or sit-in regarding this issue. Additionally, they demanded that all employees working temporarily in various health department projects should be made permanent.