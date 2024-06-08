Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Paramedics demand end to political interference

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan    -   The office bearers of the paramedical association have demanded the provincial government to stop political interference in the transfer of paramedics and resolve their problems promptly. In this connection, a meeting of the paramedical association was held at the District Health Officer’s (DHO) office in Mardan, presided over by Fazal Qayyum, president of the paramedical association Mardan district, where various issues of paramedics in the district were discussed.

The office bearers stated that some elements in the DHO office create problems for the paramedics and harass them in various ways. They added that paramedical association leader Muhammad Isahaq, chief medical technician at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takhtbhai, was transferred without any inquiry due to political interference. The association expressed great anger over this and requested higher authorities to stop political interference in transfer postings. They also mentioned that a junior doctor was posted as the controller of paramedics in the Medical Faculty Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which they strongly condemned, demanding that senior qualified paramedics should be appointed to this position.

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country

They demanded that the salaries of government employees be increased by 100% in proportion to inflation in the federal budget. They also added that paramedics, like all government employees, will fully participate in any protest or sit-in regarding this issue. Additionally, they demanded that all employees working temporarily in various health department projects should be made permanent.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024