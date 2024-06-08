Saturday, June 08, 2024
PBBF announces trials for Asian Indoor Games

Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced one-day trials for the selection of the Pakistan basketball team to compete in the 6th Asian Indoor and  Martial Arts Games-2024 in the 3x3 format (men). The trials will be held on June 28, 2024 at 4:00 PM at the Government College University Basketball Courts in Lahore. The affiliated units of the PBBF have been directed to nominate budding, talented and upcoming players for the trials. The nominated sportsperson must be below the age of 23 years on Dec 31, 2024. The national basketball training camp will be sponsored by the Pakistan Sports Board. The qualified coaches will impart training to the players. The PBBF is also exploring possibilities that selected team also undertake training cum competitions tour of neighbouring countries before participation in the Indoor Games.  

