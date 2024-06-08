Saturday, June 08, 2024
PFF NC chief thanks all stakeholders for successful Pak-Saudi Arabia Match

Our Staff Reporter
June 08, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee Chairman Haroon Malik has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their significant contributions to the successful hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. The match, held under floodlights at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, was a momentous occasion for Pakistani football. “I am deeply grateful to the football fans who attended in large numbers and to those who watched the match live from their homes,” Malik said. He extended his thanks to the fellow Normalisation Committee members for their continued efforts and to the sponsors for their generous support, which was instrumental in organizing the match. “I am also thankful to the Normalisation Committee members for their sincere efforts. Also the sponsors who generously supported the PFF in this great cause.” Malik expressed his appreciation for the PSB, acknowledging their role in facilitating the event but also recommend further improvements to the facilities to meet FIFA and AFC standards.” He also acknowledged the all-out support of the Pakistan Football Federation. “I am thankful for the essential support provided by entire PFF team, which was crucial for this event. They worked professionally day and night to make this match a success, so they deserve due credit and hopefully, work harder for upcoming future assignments.”

 The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia at Jinnah Stadium marked a significant event in Pakistan’s football history, showcasing the country’s potential and passion for the sport.

