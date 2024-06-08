Saturday, June 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PFF President Haroon thanks all stakeholders for successful Pak-Saudi Arabia match

PFF President Haroon thanks all stakeholders for successful Pak-Saudi Arabia match
Web Sports Desk
6:35 PM | June 08, 2024
Sports

Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their significant contributions to successfully hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2 match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The match, held under floodlights at Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad, was a momentous occasion for Pakistani football. "I am deeply grateful to the football fans who attended in large numbers and to those who watched the match live from their homes," Malik said.

He extended his thanks to the fellow Normalisation Committee members for their continued efforts and to the sponsors for their generous support, which was instrumental in organizing the match. "I am also thankful to the Normalisation Committee members for their sincere efforts. Also, the sponsors who generously supported the PFF in this great cause."

France in hot water as colonies increasingly demand independence

Malik expressed his appreciation for the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), acknowledging their role in facilitating the event but also recommending further improvements to the facilities to meet FIFA and AFC standards."

He also acknowledged the all-out support of the Pakistan Football Federation. "I am thankful for the essential support provided by the entire PFF team, which was crucial for this event. They worked professionally day and night to make this match successful, so they deserve due credit and hopefully, work harder for future assignments."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia at Jinnah Stadium marked a significant event in Pakistan's football history, showcasing the country's potential and passion for the sport.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024