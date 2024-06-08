PPP castigates MQM-P for ‘politicising’ law and order situation

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon critisised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for ‘politicising’ law and order in the province particularly Karachi.

Speaking to media outside the Sindh Assembly, the minister said that the MQM-P tried to politicise the Hyderabad cylinder blast. “Gone are the days when the city used to be shut down on a call from London,” Sharjeel Inam Memon added.

He said that everyone is aware of who was involved in target killing, extortion, and sack-packed bodies. “MQM-P members make fiery speeches and then apologize and then apologize,” Sharjeel Inam Memon said. The minister said that after the Hyderabad cylinder blast, the MQM-P politicised the matter. He added that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu themselves visited the hospital to inquire about the health of the injured people.