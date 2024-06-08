President approves NEC reconstitution

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved the reconstitution of 13-member National Economic Council (NEC), a constitutional body responsible for reviewing the country’s overall economic condition and formulating plans, under Article 156 of the Constitution. “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 156 of the Constitution, the President of Pakistan is pleased to constitute the National Economic Council,” said a notification issued here. The Prime Minister will be the Chairman of NEC, while the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Members Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will be its members.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has nominated four members, including Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister; Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Defence; Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Finance & Revenue; and Ahsan Iqbal Chaudry, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives to the council. “The NEC shall review the overall economic condition of the country and shall, for advising the federal government and the provincial governments, formulate plans in respect of financial, commercial, social and economic policies; and in formulating such plans, it shall, amongst other factors, ensure balanced development and regional equity,” Article 156(2) of the Constitution states.

According to the Constitution, the NEC meetings shall be summoned by the chairman or on a requisition made by one-half of the members of the council. The NEC is required to meet at least twice a year and the quorum for a meeting of the council shall be one half of its total membership.

Meanwhile, the prime minister convened NEC meeting on Monday to approved the National Development Outlay 2024-25, Annual Plan 2024-25 and 13th Five Year Plan.

The meeting will review Annual Plan 2023-24 and Proposed Annual Plan 2024-25, 13th Five-Year Plan 2024-2029, review of Public Investment 2025-24 and proposed Public Investment 2024-25, Federal PSDP, Provincial ADP, Federal Sate Owned Enterprise Development, Progress Report of the Executive Committees of the ECNEC & Central Development Working Party (CDWP).