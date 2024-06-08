PTI founder major hurdle in talks: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad on Saturday said he was the kind of person who did not harbour malice, enmity or revenge against others.

Without taking Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s name, Nawaz said he always behaved like an angry man.

“He once said in a public rally ‘Prime Minister I will drag you here’,” he said lambasting the PTI founder over his disrespectful remarks against the then-serving PM.

The former prime minister said this while addressing a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary members in Murree today.

On the contrary, he said he had working relationship with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and his party signed the Charter of Democracy with former prime minister Benazir Bhutto as well.

The PML-N president said that during Khan’s tenure, he was threatened to get his prison cell’s AC removed. However, he said he did not believe in political vengeance.

In fact, the three-time prime minister said that he did not even think about it as Khan is serving his jail sentence now.

It should be noted that the government has time and again extended Khan an olive branch but the offer was disdained from the other side that wished to hold talks with the “real stakeholders” only.

However, sources recently told that Khan has decided to "step back" from his rigid stance, ordering his party leaders to establish contacts both inside and outside the Parliament to ease the ongoing political tension.

According to the sources, the party's leadership would hold talks with various political parties outside the Parliament, while its lawmakers would also enhance its relations with parties in the ruling coalition government.

The PTI founder's decision came after his interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa when he appeared for a hearing before the Supreme Court on June 6.

During the hearing pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments, CJP Isa suggested that Khan go to the Parliament to help resolve Pakistan’s problems "as the country needs to move forward".

On the other hand, Nawaz expressed satisfaction over role of the federal and Punjab governments in reducing prices of essential commodities.

He particularly appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam in this regard. He was confident that Pakistan would soon come out of crises.

The PML-N president said such policies should be framed that brought down the prices of electricity and gas. “Maryam Nawaz played a key role in bringing down inflation by not letting wheat price increase,” he said.

He said overall inflation was dipping and stock market was “unprecedentedly” skyrocketing.