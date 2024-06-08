PTI reacts to official propaganda against party leader

Omar Ayub objects over FIA summons to PTI leaders.

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly yesterday witnessed discussion over variety of issues-cum-demands related to making a separate province in South Punjab, facilities for former PM Imran Khan and power outages in interior Sindh.

The session was abruptly adjourned when lack of required quorum was pointed out by an opposition member. Leader of opposition in the National Assembly Umar Ayub Khan, on a point of order, raised voice for his party members’ arrest by law enforcement agencies. He asked Director General FIA to explain as to why a sub-inspector of FIA sent him and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan summons to appear for investigations into Imran Khan’s tweet case. Other MNA Ali Muhammad Khan, on some media reports, said that PTI leader Imran Khan was not provided luxurious facilities in the jail. He termed it as propaganda against his party leader.

Some lawmakers from interior parts of Sindh and Karachi registered strong reservations over long hours of load-shedding.

MNA Shazia and other legislators said that there is a need to take some proper measures as in this extreme weather there is no electricity in the interior Sindh. Minister of State for Finance, Revenue and Power Division Ali Pervaiz Malik responding to the calling attention notice said that K-Electric had achieved zero loadshedding on 1,500 out of 2,109 feeders in Karachi.

He said the loadshedding of 6-10 hours is being conducted on the feeders with higher losses.

Earlier, a newly elected MNA Ali Qasim Gilani voiced for a separate South Punjab province to end deprivation of people of the region.

“It is our demand that we should have a separate province, as the people of the area have been feeling sense of deprivation due to lack of required facilities,” said young MNA Ali Qasim Gilani in his brief maiden speech on floor of the National Assembly.

He said it was honour for him that he was elected on a seat which belongs to his father Yousuf Raza Gilani. Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani was also present in the House to attend the oath-taking and speech of his son.

Senior MNA Syed Khurshid Shah, on a point of order, condemned the imposition of Essential Service Act on Pakistan International Airlines and banning union activities in the organization. “Essential Service Act is imposed in defence organization and PIA is not defence entity,” he said.

Shah said he would support public-private partnership to run organizations like PIA.