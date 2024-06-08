Punjab CM orders engaging global Cos to complete RUDA projects

Special police force to check encroachments on authority land | 117 billion gallons of water will be conserved in three lakes.

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed to ensure implementation on the RUDA master plan, besides halting illegal sale and purchase of land in the scheme.

It has been decided to collaborate with China and other international companies for completion of RUDA projects. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz and President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which it was principally decided to enhance the forest area in RUDA from 20 percent to 35 percent. It was agreed to build an international level airport in the RUDA twin city project. Cleaning of River Ravi in RUDA and river expansion to more than 1000 meters was also agreed.

The chief minister directed to ensure implementation on the rules regarding prohibition of construction in the RUDA forest area. The proposal to establish a special police force to check encroachments on the land was reviewed. CEO Imran Amin while giving a comprehensive briefing with regard to Ravi Urban Development Authority informed that 117 billion gallons of water would be conserved in three lakes. The groundwater of Lahore will be charged at 500 cubic feet per second due to development of lakes in the RUDA new city. Five lakh and 86 thousand cusec feet water will be conserved through a barrage. Eight waste water treatment plants will be set up for the cleaning of water from the sewerage water drain coming into the Ravi. The village coming into the RUDA project will be made a ‘Model Village’.

Nawaz Sharif said, “We had made a plan to establish a new city on the bank of the Ravi in 2013. Others coming to power created obstacles in this project. A strict action should be undertaken against those creating obstacles in the future project of Lahore.” CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “RUDA should ensure environmental protection in all its projects.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, CEO RUDA Imran Amin and other relevant officers attended the meeting.