Ritz-Carlton Reserve makes grand entrance in ME with exclusive private island oasis in The Red Sea, KSA

Ummahat Island, Saudi Arabia - Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East was unveiled Friday on Ummahat Island in the tranquil waters of The Red Sea. The private island retreat is nestled within the captivating Blue Hole cluster of islands, where pristine coral reefs thrive beneath the surface and the celestial canopy above paints an endless tapestry of stars. Nujuma – inspired by the meaning of ‘stars’ in Arabic – invites travellers to embark on an unchartered journey to one of the world’s most secluded and protected archipelagos. Here, amidst the azure expanse, guests are beckoned to explore and immerse themselves in the region’s culture and traditions.

“As more and more travellers look to discover new corners of the earth, we are thrilled to reveal our newest Ritz-Carlton Reserve, located amongst the natural beauty and stunning setting of The Red Sea,” said Jenni Benzaquen, SVP The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts. “Nujuma joins a collection of rare Ritz-Carlton Reserve estates around the world, inviting the most discerning travellers to embark on a journey of exploration where every encounter reveals a deeper connection to the destination. I cannot wait for guests to discover this luxurious private sanctuary and truly transformative experience.”

The Red Sea, one of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s luxury regenerative tourism destinations on the west coast of the country, is surrounded by the world’s fourth-largest barrier reef system with an archipelago of more than 90 untouched islands. From this enchanting setting, guests can embark on extraordinary snorkelling and scuba diving adventures to uncover seldom visited sites beneath the waves. Teeming with vibrant coral reefs that have thrived for over five thousand years, the barrier reef is home to fascinating ecosystems including over 165 endemic reef fish, dolphins, sea turtles, stingrays, and Napoleon wrasse.

“With the launch of the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the region, we are opening the doors to an unparalleled destination and inviting the world to discover The Red Sea destination,” said Tony Coveney, General Manager, Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, “Nujuma is unlike any other property in the region, a pinnacle of luxury with discovery and sustainability at its core, offering guests a transformative journey into the extraordinary set within the picture-perfect backdrop of Ummahat Island’s natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy an unforgettable exploration of the destination where every moment is infused with wonder and connection.”