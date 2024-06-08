Rupee gains 19 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday gained 19 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.20 against the previous day’s closing at Rs278.39. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.75 and Rs 280.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 23 paisas to close at Rs302.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs302.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 18 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs356.04 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs355.86. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs75.74 and Rs74.17.