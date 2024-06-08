Salik appreciates ILO’s efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate adverse crises faced by Gazans

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OPHRD), Chaudhary Salik Hussain Friday appreciated the efforts and important initiatives taken by the ILO to support workers and mitigate the adverse effects of the crises being faced by Gaza and the West Bank.

The minister made these remarks during the 112th International Labour Conference being held on 3rd June to 14th June 2024 featured significant engagement from Pakistan. Chaudhry Salik Hussain led the Pakistani delegation, which also included Zulfiqar Ahmad, Secretary, Workers Welfare Fund. The conference served as a vital platform for global labor discussions, covering topics such as labor standards, employment strategies for fostering decent work, and inclusive economic growth, a news release said.

Pakistan’s active participation emphasized its commitment to addressing key labor issues and contributing to the global dialogue on work-related challenges and solutions. This involvement highlights Pakistan’s dedication to improving labor conditions and aligning with international labor standards.

While addressing the conference, Chaudhary Salik Hussain delivered a statement on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). He acknowledged the collective failure to uphold the ideals of the Declaration of Philadelphia on its 80th anniversary despite the commitment to social justice.

The minister emphasized the dire situation in the occupied Arab territories, particularly in Palestine, and stressed the failure of the multilateral system. He further elaborated that the initial task was to improve working conditions in occupied Palestine, but the current focus has shifted to saving lives, especially those of women and children, due to the worsening situation.

The minister highlighted the recent attack on Rafah mentioned in the Director-General’s report, where more than 35,000

Palestinians have been killed and 77,000 injured, including 14,000 children. He noted the severe impact on employment, with the unemployment rate reaching 45% and a significant plunge in GDP. The OIC stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire and the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.